Head to Head Survey: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (OTCMKTS:FMAO)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

18.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison County Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 22.97% 8.12% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.87 $5.58 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 3.80 $18.40 million $1.70 16.07

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.