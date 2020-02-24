Head to Head Survey: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) versus American Axle & Manufact. (NASDAQ:AXL)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $472.80 million 0.78 -$7.85 million $1.51 12.92 American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.14 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.94

Motorcar Parts of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufact.. American Axle & Manufact. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorcar Parts of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorcar Parts of America and American Axle & Manufact., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Axle & Manufact. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -0.70% 9.99% 4.05% American Axle & Manufact. -7.42% 13.56% 2.55%

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Motorcar Parts of America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.