Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

