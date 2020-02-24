Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthequity in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 31.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 79.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

