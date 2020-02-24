Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.17. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

