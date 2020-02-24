Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $6,567,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,872,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.10. 287,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,249. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

