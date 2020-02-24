Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,912,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,703,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

