HeartBout Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,893.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $118,234.00 and approximately $9,893.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.