Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.

HLIO stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

