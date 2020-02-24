Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.75 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.