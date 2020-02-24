Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.21 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $39.58. 69,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

