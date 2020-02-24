Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Herman Miller worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.