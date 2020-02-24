Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Head-To-Head Review

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.36% 0.21% 0.09% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Hersha Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $495.06 million 1.05 $9.99 million $2.20 6.10 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 6.57 $37.28 million $1.43 15.77

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

