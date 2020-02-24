Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. 3,812,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Hertz Global has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HTZ. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.