Hertz Global’s (HTZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.36. 3,812,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.