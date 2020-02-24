Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hexcel worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,483. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.