Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

HIBB stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

