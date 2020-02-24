Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIHO shares. TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

