Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,260. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.