Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

