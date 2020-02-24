Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.70. 5,345,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.