Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,801 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 112,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $179.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

