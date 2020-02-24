Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53.

In related news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,031 shares of company stock worth $607,724 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

