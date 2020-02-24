Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Howard Hughes worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,089. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.