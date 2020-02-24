HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,893,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,081. HP has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

