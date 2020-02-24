HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

HPQ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,893,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,081. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Get HP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.