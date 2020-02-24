HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,893,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,081. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.