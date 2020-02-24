HSBC Downgrades Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) to Reduce

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE:BUD traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,404. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.