Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings. Hudson reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUD. UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hudson by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $12.32 on Monday. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

