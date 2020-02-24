Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 344,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,188.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 257,863 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

