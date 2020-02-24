Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

HUM stock traded down $21.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.03. 328,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,410. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.20. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.