Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,931. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

