Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a total market cap of $537,459.00 and approximately $883.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00627586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,445,043 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

