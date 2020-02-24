Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

