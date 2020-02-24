Hydro Market Capitalization Tops $7.48 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00480645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.59 or 0.06604609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00062513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026847 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDAX, Bittrex, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitMart, Upbit, Mercatox, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.