Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $26.38 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a total market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

