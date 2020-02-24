HyperQuant One Day Volume Reaches $195,373.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $52,156.00 and approximately $195,373.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.