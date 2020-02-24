iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 305,342 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 929,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.32. 98,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,573. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

