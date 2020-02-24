Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Icon worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Icon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $6.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.13. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

