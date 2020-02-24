ILCoin Market Cap Hits $18.78 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, IDAX, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $178,629.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 262.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000546 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

