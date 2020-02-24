Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock traded down $14.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.12. 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.86. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

