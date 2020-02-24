ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $1.54 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,424,891 coins and its circulating supply is 17,424,893 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

