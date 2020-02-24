Imax Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush upped their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Imax has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Imax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Imax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

