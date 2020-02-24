IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of IMF Bentham stock opened at A$4.27 ($3.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -23.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$4.67 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.22. IMF Bentham has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$5.08 ($3.60).

IMF Bentham Company Profile

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

