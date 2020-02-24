IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,230 at Jefferies Financial Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.31 ($15.13).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.57.

IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

