ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $835.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

