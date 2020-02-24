Imperial Capital Weighs in on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.24.

Shares of PE opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

