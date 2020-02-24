Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 522,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,565,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 167,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 700,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $23.91 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

