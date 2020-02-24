Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Incent has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $43,297.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

