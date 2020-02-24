Incyte Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,531,825 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.